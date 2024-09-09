Orlando weather: Another stormy week lies ahead with spotty flooding possible in Central Florida

A stormy afternoon lay ahead with spotty flooding resulting from slow-moving storms after highs reach the upper 80s to near 90°.

This is the height of the rainy season, and we'll be in the soup all week, with a 70%-90% chance for storms in any given location across Central Florida each and every day. This pattern shows no signs of breaking any time soon.

Tracking the Tropics

Francine is likely to form and track toward Louisiana as a hurricane midweek. Impacts will include storm surge, flooding rains, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The Houston region would be largely spared on this eastern track. No direct impacts to Florida, but other tropical waves in the Atlantic may ultimately threaten our region over the next two weeks.