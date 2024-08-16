Hurricane Ernesto: Category 2 storm closes in on Bermuda, further strengthening expected

Hurricane Ernesto is expected to produce strong winds, a dangerous storm surge, and life-threatening flooding across Bermuda as it approaches later Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 5 a.m., the Category 2 storm was located about 320 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It was moving toward the north-northeast at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It is expected to continue strengthening and could be near major hurricane status – a Category 3 or stronger – on Friday. Ernesto is forecast to be a "large" hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday and maintain hurricane strength through the weekend.

"This general motion is expected to continue today followed by a slower north-northeastward motion on Saturday," the NHC said. "A faster northeastward motion is expected late in the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday."

Forecasters said warm waters and a positive interaction with an upper-level trough will likely allow Hurricane Ernesto to remain "powerful" as it nears Bermuda.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Will Hurricane Ernesto impact Florida?

There will be no direct impacts to Florida, but the area will see wave action at Atlantic beaches picking up, with 4-6 foot breakers, leading to deadly rip currents and long-shore currents.

"Beach goers should be aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards," the NHC said.

