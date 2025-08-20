Hurricane Erin nears US coast, to bring life-threatening surf to Florida; NHC tracking 2 other disturbances

The Brief Hurricane Erin is tracking northwest between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda, bringing dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents to Florida and the Carolinas through midweek. While Erin isn't expected to make U.S. landfall, conditions will worsen along the North Carolina coast by tonight. Meanwhile, two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being monitored for potential development, though neither currently poses an immediate threat to land.



Hurricane Erin continues its northwestward track through the Atlantic, prompting new warnings and raising concerns along the U.S. East Coast, with dangerous high surf and life-threatening rip currents expected along Florida’s coastline through midweek.

In addition, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to track two other tropical waves for possible development.

Here's the latest on everything we know about Hurricane Erin, as well as the other two systems in the tropics.

Hurricane Erin latest updates

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Erin was located about 455 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

The Cat. 2 storm is not expected to make landfall in the U.S. Weather conditions along the North Carolina coast are expected to deteriorate by this evening, with strong winds, heavy rain, and rising surf forecast.

What's next:

Hurricane Erin is expected to move between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda through early Friday, then pass south of Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday.

What is a Tropical Storm Warning, Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch?

Why you should care:

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

Will Hurricane Erin impact Florida?

Local perspective:

Hurricane Erin's main impact on Florida will be dangerous high surf and life-threatening rip currents along the state's Atlantic coast through the middle of the week, with wave heights potentially reaching 5–10 feet.

While no direct landfall or wind impacts are expected for Florida, the storm's large size will create hazardous beach conditions, and officials are urging caution for swimmers and boaters on the East Coast.

2 tropical waves behind Hurricane Erin

Outside of Hurricane Erin in the western Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters say neither appears likely to develop into a tropical cyclone that would immediately threaten any landmasses.

The first disturbance, located near longitude 45 degrees west, or roughly 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, remains broad and disorganized.

The disturbance has been given a medium chance of development over the next several days, but the FOX Forecast Center said that, given its current structure of being spread out, it would take until at least the end of the week to consolidate into a tropical depression or tropical storm .

Even if the feature were to further organize, most computer forecast models suggest it would take a more northward track, potentially impacting the northern Caribbean islands but staying well away from the continental United States.

Invest 99L has a challenging environment to develop

A second disturbance, designated Invest 99L, even has less of a chance for development.

Located much closer to the coast of Africa than any other landmass, the NHC said the system has only a low chance of development through the next week.

Environmental conditions across much of the Atlantic are expected to become increasingly hostile, with dry air and unfavorable wind shear expected to suppress growth of 99L.

While there is a possibility the disturbance could venture on a more southerly path and find a more favorable environment, conditions are expected to be marginal at best during the next two weeks.

No reliable computer forecast models project the system will organize into a tropical cyclone through the end of the month, but if the disturbance is still around in early September, conditions could become more favorable for tropical cyclone formation.

The next tropical storms that will develop across the Atlantic basin will be named Fernand and Gabrielle.