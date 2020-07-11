Hundreds take part in Clermont boat parade to show support for President Trump

Hundreds of people came out on Saturday to support President Trump during the Keep America Great 2020 Clermont Boat Parade Trump Rally.

The parade started at 10 a.m. in Lake Minnehaha.

Many boaters were heard shouting 'four more years' as they rode down the lake. FOX 35 viewer Lisa Serbus said there were at least 200 boats on the water for the event.

Participants waved American flags as well as Trump 2020 flags as patriotic music blasted during the rally.

The parade was put together to show support for President Trump, who is up for re-election in November.