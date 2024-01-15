Hundreds of Full Sail grads worked on Emmy-nominated projects

The road to Hollywood may lead you right through Full Sail University in Winter Park.

"We're really excited this year for the Emmy Award show because there are 275 of our graduates that have worked on 199 prime time Emmy nominated projects, which is amazing," said Rick Ramsey, Education Director.

The university wasn't named a Top 50 Best Film School in 2023 for nothing. In fact, it's received recognition seven other times.

"The funny thing is here - you can go back through history and talk about a lot of successes, but you can also wait until the next award show and keep talking about them," said Ramsey.

Full Sail offers degrees in eight areas of study. There are five areas of concentration on the Film and Television track.

Innovation is the keyword.

"We really try to have the latest technology in those industry disciplines. We have a PAC board, which is a program advisory committee made up of industry professionals, and they tell us what is new and current in the industry," said Ramsey.

MORE HEADLINES:

For example, students are using the new Virtual Production Studio. It allows them to practice creating 3-D sets for music videos, films, and commercials.

"This is the same technology used to create some of the fantasy set designs in shows like Game of Thrones," said Ramsey, "We had Coca-Cola execs here. And they were all, we want to do more work with you. And the exciting thing for us is that's a feather in the cap of every student to help with that project."

The set-up itself is grand. The background wall is 40 feet wide and 16 feet tall. Each panel is made of 4 tiles with millions of pixels.

So, if a director wants his characters on the moon - there's no need to rent a rocket. Engineers can pop the image on the huge display.

"I control the world here. That's what I like to say," said Marcella Nichols, Virtual Production Engineer.

Marcella Nichols is a Virtual Production Engineer.

She uses the software Unreal Engine to create and design the sets displayed on the set wall.

"Software that they use to make video games. So, this particular game engine is the same one they used to make Fortnite," said Nichols.

Nichols can either create the sets using templates that are already designed or build sets from scratch. She adjusts everything from