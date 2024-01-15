Republican voters in Florida react to Iowa caucuses

As the results from Iowa were trickling in, it became more evident that Donald Trump would be the projected winner.

Registered Republican voters in the Sunshine State weighed in on how they feel about the kickoff to the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Registered voters in Iowa cast ballots either in person or are doing so by mail. Historically, the Iowa caucuses are the first significant indicator of who will or won’t be on the ballot for November's presidential race.

Among the other candidates seeking the nomination are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and business executive and pastor Ryan Binkley.

FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns spoke to some registered Republican voters in West Melbourne, Florida, who provided their take on the excitement surrounding the caucuses.

"I’m going to have to stick to my guns and say that DeSantis would be an appropriate candidate to go ahead and give us better quality of life in our country," said Gary Kirby, owner of Westside Sports Bar and Grill.

Kirby is a longtime supporter of Gov. DeSantis and has a large portrait of the governor hanging in his bar.

Trump supporter Rob Templar said, "It’s a good start. I think he’s proven himself."

Florida’s Presidential Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 19. You can register to vote here.