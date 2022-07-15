Hundreds of backpacks to be given away at Orange County Sheriff's Office Back to School Bash

article

This Saturday the Orange County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Back to School Bash, expecting to giveaway hundreds of backpacks and school supplies to students and families.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange County Sheriff's Office Central Operations Center at 2500 W. Colonial Drive.

The sheriff's office will also be providing free haircuts and entertainment for the attending families with games, prizes and music.

The OCSO is asking the public to enter from the John Young Parkway side, near the Checkers to access.

Backpacks will be given out to children until they run out.