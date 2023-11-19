Hulk Hogan's son arrested for DUI in Clearwater: Deputies

article

Hulk Hogan's son, Nicholas Bollea, was arrested by Clearwater Police early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Just before 4 a.m., authorities say Bollea was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The report from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office noted that the man who also goes by Nick Hogan refused to submit a sobriety test.

Officials have not released more information about the circumstances that led up to Bollea's arrest. Bollea was charged with driving under the influence (refusal), which is a first degree misdemeanor, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the arrest report, he was released at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and was assessed a $500 bond.