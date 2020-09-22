Hugging station reunites loved ones at Alpharetta assisted living facility

Giving a loved one a hug is probably something many of us never thought we'd take for granted, but it's one of the biggest changes to come from the pandemic.

Sadly, seniors in some assisted living facilities are still waiting to get their arms around their family once again.

"I used to be able to come visit whenever I want," James Jacobs said. "I haven't been inside the builiding or to their apartment in months."

Residents at Inspired Living in Alpharetta can now use hugging stations to reunite with loved ones during the pandemic (Jacobs family).

Jacobs parents are residents at Inspired Living in Alpharetta.

"The past few months have been tough," Jacobs said. "They were on strict lockdown, then we had window visits..."

Residents at Inspired Living in Alpharetta can now use hugging stations to reunite with loved ones during the pandemic (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Recently the assisted living facility introduced "hugging stations."

"I put plastic on, your loved one puts plastic on, there's a plastic barricade separating each other, but holes so you can reach through and embrace each other," Jacobs said.

Residents at Inspired Living in Alpharetta can now use hugging stations to reunite with loved ones during the pandemic (FOX 5 Atlanta).

"The first time we did this, I thought this was the greatest idea ever," Jacobs mom and Inspired Living resident Mary Jacobs said.

Residents at Inspired Living in Alpharetta can now use hugging stations to reunite with loved ones during the pandemic (Jacobs family).

Jacobs mom Mary says the hugging station has been a much loved addition for residents at the assisted living facility.

"Everyone misses getting to hug their loved one and the hugging station is a way to do so," Mary Jacobs said. "There's nothing like it."



