How Walt Disney World is reacting to coronavirus concerns in Central Florida

Disney Parks Blog released a message on what they are doing in reaction to the risk of coronavirus in Central Florida.

They said that they are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance.

The park is still open and welcoming guests but have implemented preventative measures in line with recommendations from both the CDC and state health officials. These include:

Additional hand sanitizers throughout the park.

Increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting high-guest contact areas.

Providing information about good hygiene practices and illness prevention.

Training for cast members with reinforcement on a regular basis.

Defined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas.

Quick response to spills, trash, and other situations.

End of the day sanitation procedures for restroom, kitchen, and other facilities.

Frequent cleaning and wash downs of outdoor locations, including walkways and queues.

First aid and hand sanitizer locations can be found on the Walt Disney World My Experience app.

They also advise guests to follow CDC preventative actions like washing your hands often, staying home when sick, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

"As always, our focus is on the health and well-being of our cast members, guests and the larger community, and we look forward to welcoming you at our parks very soon," DisneyParks Blog wrote.

More information can be found on the Walt Disney World website.

