How to recycle your Christmas tree in Orlando

Christmas morning has come, but after opening up the gifts, you're probably wondering what to do with the actual tree.

If you're in Central Florida, the City of Orlando said the tree can be placed in recycling.

For homeowners, Christmas trees can be collected with your yard waste during the first few weeks after Christmas. You'll need to remove all the decorations and tinsel.

Officials say to then place it curbside on your regular yard waste collection day before 6 a.m. If your tree is more than 6-feet tall, you're asked to cut it in half.

For those who live in an apartment or condo, you can drop the tree off at one of these locations:

Dover Shore Community Center

1400 Gaston Foster Road

Engelwood Neighborhood Center

6123 Lacosta Drive

Northwest Community Center

3955 WD Judge Road

Solid Waste Management Division

1028 South Woods Avenue

(Front of the building)

For more information, click here.