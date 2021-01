article

What a way to end 2020!

A crew with Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to their last call of the disastrous year on Thursday night -- and it turned out to be a dumpster fire, literally.

"The last fire of the year for BCFR and Station 48 kind of sums up 2020," they tweeted. "Wishing for a better and prosperous 2021 for Brevard County!"