Houseguests with these habits are most annoying, study claims

Arriving unannounced, snooping around and breaking something are the top three no-no’s guests can commit while staying in someone’s home, according to new data.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans recently explored the concept of “guest room etiquette” and unveiled the biggest faux pas guests can commit while staying with a host. And with the holiday season just around the corner, 60 percent of Americans surveyed will be staying with family for an extended visit in a guest room.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Firm, the study found that being too loud, smoking and leaving a mess all top the list of things to avoid doing as a guest in someone’s home. Also scoring high marks on the list of annoying guest habits were coming back intoxicated, being too demanding with the host, bringing an extra guest without warning and eating food in the house without asking first.

Knowing when to say goodbye is appreciated — the average respondent said that guests are officially overstaying their welcome after three nights.

The survey found that one in five Americans (21 percent) will be hosting somebody this year. And even with the previously mentioned faux pas, 63 percent of respondents said they enjoy hosting friends and family.

If you are among those hosting, there are a few things you can do to make your guests feel at home.

The top five ways respondents say hosts can go above and beyond is simply to be helpful when guests have a question, provide extra towels for the bathroom, display the WiFi password, provide extra toiletries and have a comfy bed.

“When refreshing a guest room, prioritize the essentials over fancy décor," suggested Chassie Post, Mattress Firm’s lifestyle expert. "Crisp, clean sheets, supportive pillows and a comfortable mattress are upgrades that make a huge impact.”

However, it seems a nice guest bed is a tough commodity to come by – and guests aren’t afraid to tell their hosts, according to the results.

Only 23 percent of those surveyed would call their guest bed very comfy, which makes sense as more than 40 percent of respondents said they get less sleep when sleeping in someone’s guest room than they typically get at home. Sixty-five percent of guests say they won’t lie to their host about how they slept out of politeness.

Results also found one in four said they’d hate to spend a night on their guest bed – and 23 percent say that if their guests knew the kind of horrors their guest bed has seen, they’d think twice about sleeping in it.

“The guest room mattress is often overlooked, because as hosts, we’re not the ones sleeping on it,” Post said. “Before guests arrive, make sure you give your guest room mattress a good inspection. Does it have lumps and bumps? Is it over seven years old? If so, it may be time to replace it.

“Another quick way to extend the life of your mattress is by adding a mattress protector to your bed. It protects against sweat, dust mites and other allergens and ensures your mattress will remain guest-ready and in top condition.”

