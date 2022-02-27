Expand / Collapse search

House explosion in Minnesota kills 20-year-old dogsitter

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:18PM
U.S.
FOX 9

House explosion in Le Sueur Co. kills 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old woman died late Saturday in rural Le Sueur County when the home where she was house-sitting exploded and then collapsed in a fire, authorities said.

LE SUEUR COUNTY (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old woman died late Saturday in rural Le Sueur County when the home where she was house-sitting exploded and then collapsed in a fire, authorities said.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at 11:30 p.m. on 211th Avenue in Le Center, which is in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. Crews arrived to find that the home had collapsed from the explosion and was still burning, the release said. 

house-explosion-1.jpg

The house explosion happened in a rural part of Le Sueur County.

Firefighters began putting out the flames and learned that the owner of the home and his family were traveling, but a 20-year-old woman had been staying at the residence, house-sitting and taking care of the dogs, the release said. 

Firefighters found the body of a woman in the basement. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy and confirm her identity. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

house-explosion-3.jpg

Debris left in the yard after the house explosion near Le Center, Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.