Florida hospital worker accused of inappropriately touching patient suffering stroke

A hospital worker is suspended as the Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigates him for inappropriately touching a woman who suffered a stroke.

Amarnauth Seonath, 67, was taken to the Osceola County Jail. He faces charges of elderly abuse and a lascivious act, upon a woman who checked into HCA Hospital Poinciana. Sheriff Marco Lopez said the victim had suffered a stroke.

"This savage takes advantage of her, it’s pretty sick."

He said it happened towards the end of June, as Seonath, also known as "Ricky," transported the victim to imaging, taking her into the elevator.

"He started forcing himself on her, by kissing her, putting his tongue in her mouth, and rubbing her breasts," the sheriff alleged.

Investigators said the woman, who is in her 60s, tried telling her daughter what happened, but couldn’t communicate right away.

"She was sedated and really couldn’t move because of the stroke she had suffered."

We reached out to an HCA Hospital spokesperson, who released this statement which read, "We continue to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation and this individual has been suspended."

According to the report, Seonath talked to investigators, admitting he touched her, but added that he may have accidentally touched her breast while adjusting her.

"But he denied kissing her," Sheriff Lopez explained.

The hospital told investigators that someone else complained about the suspect around six months ago, with similar misconduct.

"In that particular case, law enforcement was not called," the sheriff added.

Sheriff Lopez encouraged others to call the agency if they have been in contact with Seonath.

"We could potentially have more victims," Sheriff Lopez said.

Call 800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have information about Seonath.