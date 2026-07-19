Mother dies after rescuing son from St. Johns river in DeLand, officials say

The Brief Investigators said the child fell into the river while trying to retrieve an item that had gone over a fence near the water's edge. Deputies responded to Ed Stone Park around 4 p.m. The child was not injured.



A 43-year-old DeLand mother died Saturday after jumping into the St. Johns River to save her 4-year-old son, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Ed Stone Park around 4:00 p.m. after reports that a woman and child were in the water. Before first responders arrived, witnesses flagged down a passing boater, who rescued the child. Another witness helped pull the mother, identified as Nicole Grayson, from the river and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Grayson was taken to a hospital, where she later died despite lifesaving efforts.

Investigators said the child fell into the river while trying to retrieve an item that had gone over a fence near the water's edge. Grayson entered the river to save him.

The child was not injured.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office thanked the witnesses and boater who helped with the rescue and offered condolences to Grayson's family, calling her "a mother who gave her life to save her son."