Rescue underway after ride stalls at Universal Studios, officials say

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The Brief A technical rescue operation is underway to safely evacuate approximately 70 theme park guests from a stalled attraction. The stranded riders remain upright inside an air-conditioned section of the building. Crews are working systematically to assist with safely removing all patrons from the ride platform.



Emergency crews are currently on the scene at Universal Studios, where a technical rescue operation is underway to safely evacuate approximately 70 theme park guests from a stalled attraction.

The Orlando Fire Department confirmed they are responding to the incident after a ride became disabled in an elevated position.

According to officials, the stranded riders remain upright inside an air-conditioned section of the building. Park visitors currently stuck on the attraction appear to be in good spirits, and emergency responders report that no medical complaints or injuries have been filed at this time.

OFD personnel are actively coordinating with ride technicians and engineering teams onsite.

Crews are working systematically to assist with safely removing all 70 patrons from the ride platform. Details regarding which specific attraction is experiencing the malfunction have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.