Hit-and-run driver takes down traffic light pole at Lake Mary intersection, officials confirm

A traffic light pole went down in Lake Mary on Tuesday morning after a driver crashed into it, causing a traffic obstruction, a spokesperson with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35.

The hit-and-run crash happened at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Greenwood Boulevard and Canterbury Drive. Authorities said the driver didn't remain on the scene.

Road workers have since removed the pole from the middle of the street.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating.