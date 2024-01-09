Hit-and-run driver takes down traffic light pole at Lake Mary intersection, officials confirm
Stream FOX 35 News:
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A traffic light pole went down in Lake Mary on Tuesday morning after a driver crashed into it, causing a traffic obstruction, a spokesperson with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35.
The hit-and-run crash happened at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Greenwood Boulevard and Canterbury Drive. Authorities said the driver didn't remain on the scene.
Road workers have since removed the pole from the middle of the street.
MORE SEMINOLE COUNTY NEWS:
- Expect to see more coyotes across Florida as mating season begins
- Beloved Mexican restaurant in Altamonte Springs announces sudden closure: 'We are truly thankful'
- Family of popular Florida high school coach trying to fly him back to US after stroke
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating.