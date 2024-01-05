Family of popular Florida high school coach trying to fly him back to US after stroke

Wekiva High School water polo and swim coach Markeith Williams is hospitalized in the Dominican Republic after suffering a stroke. His children, Markell and Mayah Williams, said that he's devoted to his athletes.

"Very dedicated. I don't think he ever stops. Everything is water polo, even when he gets home. It's, ‘How can I do this? What am I going to do?’ He's planning the next thing for them," Mayah said.

Coach Williams is a former Daytona Beach police officer. His family said he was on vacation in the Dominican Republic and had a stroke while he was in his hotel. Markell said he knew things had been wrong when he noticed something on his phone.

"Me and my dad share locations when we go outside the country. His location was at a hospital. I called, and the doctor picked up and told me he suffered a stroke and was now in a coma."

Markell flew out to see him and recently got back to Orlando. He said they got some encouragement when they called Mayah from the hospital room.

"I was speaking to him, talking, and Markell was like, 'Oh my god, he's opening his eyes, so he's having these moments where he's responding to my voice, so that's a good sign," she said.

The family aims to return him to Central Florida to continue his treatment closer to home.

"We're just trying to get him back to friends and family, the community that loves him and supports him. We want to get him to this primary care doctor," Markell said.

His family is working with healthcare providers and others to fly Coach Williams back. He has health insurance, but they have set up a GoFundMe to cover any unexpected costs. They said they were very grateful for the support they'd been getting from his family, friends, and colleagues.

"His former players reached out, coaches he's coached with water polo, assistant coaches. Former police officers, anyone he's impacted or been involved with, they've been contacting us."

Williams also works security at Lake Brantley High School. Wekiva High School's principal said they were keeping Coach Williams in their thoughts and prayers.