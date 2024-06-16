Hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Orlando, police say

A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 2:43 a.m., Orlando Police responded to a hit-and-run crash near Semoran Blvd and Pershing Ave., according to the police department. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been fatally struck while riding a bicycle, officers said. OPD confirmed that the driver fled the scene and could not yet provide any details about the make or model of the vehicle involved.

No other information is available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



