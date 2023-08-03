Hillsborough woman arrested on more than 100 counts of child pornography, bestiality charges: Deputies

article

A Hillsborough County woman is facing more than 100 counts of child pornography and bestiality charges, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading child pornography.

Investigators were able to track down the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Emoree Romero, in the 1900 block of Lido Drive in Brandon.

Romero allowed detectives to search her cell phone, and HCSO said they found multiple files of her engaging in sexual acts with her pet dog.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant and found more images and videos of child pornography and bestiality.

Romero turned herself in to HCSO detectives after they got an arrest warrant on July 27.

Hillsborough County deputies said she was arrested on 100 counts of filming, distributing or possessing an image or video of sexual activity with an animal.

She was also brought into custody on 49 counts of engaging in sexual contact with an animal, two counts of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.