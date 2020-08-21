Hillsborough 6-year-old dies from COVID-19, becoming state's youngest victim

Florida reported its youngest COVID-19 death on Friday, an unnamed 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County. Her death makes her the eighth child to die in the state from the coronavirus.

Because of privacy laws, the Florida Department of Health did not identify her or provide any information on possible underlying conditions that may also have been a factor in her death.

Friday, the state noted 119 total new deaths -- nearly all over the age of 55 -- though the deaths actually happened over the last few days and even weeks. Because it takes time to confirm a COVID-19 death, they often are not publicly tallied until well after they occur.

The 6-year-old’s death happened on August 17, according to state records.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, a total of eight children under the age of 18 have died as a result of the virus in Florida, health officials said.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Advertisement

According to data from the Department of Health, a total of 7,188 children have tested positive for the virus from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, with a 13.1% positivity rate.

As of Friday, a total of 47,489 minors have tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Some parents reporting children are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms lasting months

Doctors say children generally show far fewer symptoms of the virus than adults, making them more likely to be asymptomatic carriers – though their role in spreading the virus continues to be studied.

