Hiker collapses, dies at Arches National Park
article
ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah - An investigation is underway after a hiker collapsed and later died at Arches National Park in Utah.
Park rangers said the incident happened Friday when the 71-year-old man from Massachusetts was with his wife and son.
First responders arrived on the scene and performed CPR before the man was pronounced dead.
RELATED: Utah teen dies after falling 150 feet while climbing near cliff, police say
The victim was transported to the Grand County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.
The man's identity was not released.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.