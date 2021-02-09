High-speed planes capable of going faster than the speed of sound being developed in Brevard County

High-speed travel is coming to the Space Coast.



Steve Berroth, the executive vice president of Aerion’s Aircraft Development, says the company is working with NASA to develop planes that are capable of flying three to five times the speed of sound, the closest thing we have to time travel.



"The one thing that is the most precious to all of us is going to be time, you can’t buy more time. The announcement with NASA shows that we are not just a one jet wonder. We do have a 50-year road map of jets that we are going to bring to market. With NASA’s help, we are going to be able to work on a lot of the scientific questions that you have when you go into the Mach 3 to Mach 5 regimes of a commercial aircraft," Berroth said.



The company's CEO says the goal is to bring people closer together, in a world where distance is no longer a barrier. Berroth says these planes could save people 200 hours of travel time each year.



"It could save a lot of time for anybody that is in an emergency, anybody that needs to get back to their loved ones quickly. If you think about a typical businessman or businesswoman that leaves New York and has to go to a meeting in London, there is a lot of time spent on an airplane. You can actually leave, have a meeting in London and get back and tuck your children in for bed the same night," Berroth said.

Their new headquarters will be built at the north side of the Orlando-Melbourne International airport and will cost over $800 million.