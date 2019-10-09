High school replaces king, queen with ‘homecoming royalty’ after 2 female students elected

Milford High School in Ohio has typically kept with the tradition of crowning a female homecoming queen and a male homecoming king until now. Students elected two female peers as “homecoming royalty.”

After a female student appeared on the ballot and her fellow classmates elected her to become homecoming king, the school decided to give the people what they wanted and do away with the classically gendered tradition as a whole.

“The selection of our Homecoming Royalty is an opportunity for our students to have their voice heard. I fully support the voice and choice demonstrated by our students in selecting this year’s Homecoming Royalty” said Josh Kauffman, Milford High School principal.

The school says that the change is intended to reflect the the voice of the student body and ensure that all students feel that they have the opportunity to be included.

The school says that the election of a homecoming king and queen has always been a popularity contest, and since it was traditionally left to the students to vote on an individual and not a couple, it made sense for them to make the change.

“Choosing students for Homecoming Court is a long-standing tradition that has always been completely decided by student votes, and this year is no different,” said Nancy House, superintendent. “Congratulations to the 14 students who were picked by their peers to represent their class as Homecoming Royalty and Court.”

