High school class Zoom session interrupted by pornography

A high school Zoom class in Brevard County was interrupted with obscene images. The district is investigating how this happened and stepping up security for online learning.

"Some inappropriate images were shown by one of the participants, and once it was realized by the school staff, they ended that Zoom and started an investigation," Russ Bruhn, spokesman for the Brevard Public Schools.

Bruhn said it happened last week at Titusville High School, with students from different grade levels in attendance.

Parents were notified and the district’s IT team is now working to track down the culprit. It remains unclear whether it was someone in the class or a hacker.

"We will be increasing the security protocols based on what happened at Titusville and hopefully and that will prevent what happened from happening the rest of the year," Bruhn added.

MORE NEWS: Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

"The more folks that are in a Zoom call, the riskier it is," said technology and marketing expert Tom Jelneck.

Jelneck said there are some simple steps people can take to secure a meeting.

"What should happen is, a student should get an invite to participate in that particular class and then they all sit in the waiting room, and it’s up to each teacher or administrator to admit them one by one."

Brevard Public Schools notified Titusville Police about the incident as well.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.