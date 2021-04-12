Expand / Collapse search

Hernando accident victim identified as 17-year-old CHS student

Photo courtesy Hernando County Schools

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Friends, family members, and classmates are mourning a Hernando County teenager who died in a tragic accident just weeks before graduating.

Valentina Tomashosky, 17, was electrocuted when she stepped on a live power line that had set her car ablaze.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Evenglow Avenue near Hyacinth Lane when her car ran into a power line that had been knocked down by a tree that fell during Sunday’s severe storms.

Tomashosky stopped the car and it caught fire along the driver’s side, according to FHP.

still-2021-04-12-08h26m30s211.jpg

Troopers say she got out of the vehicle on the passenger side and stepped on the downed power line, which was active; she died at the scene.

Tomashosky was a senior at Central High School.  "Val," as she was known, was a cadet lieutenant in the Navy JROTC and had spent four years in the program.

A school spokesperson described her as an "outstanding student" set to graduate this spring, with plans to attend Pasco-Hernando State College in the fall.

Memorial service plans have not yet been finalized, but the family has set up a scholarship in her name.

Valentina-Tomashosky-photos.jpg

Valentina Tomashosky (photos courtesy George Hubbs)