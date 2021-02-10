Here's your next chance to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix

article

If you still need a COVID-19 vaccine, your next opportunity at Publix is on Monday, February 15, at 7 a.m. Friday's appointments booked up within 2 hours.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill. So far, over 2 million people have been vaccinated in Florida.

RELATED: Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies begin COVID-19 vaccines Friday

Seniors can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine when the portal reopens.

Publix announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution program to select stores in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties.

RELATED: LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

With this latest expansion, Publix now reportedly offers COVID-19 vaccines at 593 pharmacies in 41 counties.

"With the addition of doses provided by the federal government, we are able to offer more Florida residents the opportunity to be vaccinated," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "It is our privilege to serve during this time as we all work together to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the state of Florida."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.