Here's what a $100,000 salary goes for in Florida's largest cities

A six-figure salary may seem substantial, but it might not stretch as far as expected when factoring in income taxes and basic living expenses in some of the nation's largest cities, according to a recent study.

GOBankingRates – a financial website that strives to educate the public on personal finance – recently shared its findings on just how far a $100,000 salary goes in not only Florida's largest cities, but also the country's, and the numbers may surprise you.

To come up with the list, financial officials studied the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced data on basic expenses, population, rental costs and more.

Here are GOBankingRates' findings for Florida cities:

Miami, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $37,248

Annual groceries: $6,119

Annual healthcare: $6,084

Annual utilities: $4,344

Annual transportation costs: $6,968

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,200

Total expenses: $61,963

Income leftover after expenses: $16,126

Tampa, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $26,629

Annual groceries: $5,994

Annual healthcare: $5,868

Annual utilities: $4,381

Annual transportation costs: $7,281

Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,051

Total expenses: $51,204

Income leftover after expenses: $26,885

Jacksonville, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

Annual rent: $19,962

Annual groceries: $5,657

Annual healthcare: $5,862

Annual utilities: $4,676

Annual transportation costs: $7,204

Annual miscellaneous costs: $966

Total expenses: $44,327

Income leftover after expenses: $33,762

Nationwide, the study found the 10 least expensive cities are Memphis, Tennessee at No. 1, followed by El Paso, Texas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Houston; Tucson, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida and Indianapolis.