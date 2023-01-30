Here's how to track your tax refund

If you chose to file your 2022 income tax return online, you can check the status of your refund 24 hours after e-filing.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has provided an online tool on its website to check for your refund.

You'll need to provide your social security or taxpayer ID number, your filing status and the exact refund amount on your return.

Officials said the information provided using the tool is updated once a day.

In order to receive your refund within 21 days of filing, the IRS has cautioned that you must file your return electronically, ensure that it is accurate and complete and request to receive the refund via direct deposit.

The agency previously cautioned taxpayers to prepare for smaller refunds this year because there were no stimulus payments delivered by the federal government in 2022. In 2021, the IRS delivered a third round of stimulus payments worth up to $1,400 per person. Eligible Americans could claim unpaid funds on their tax return.

The deadline to file taxes for most taxpayers is Tuesday, April 18.

FOX Business contributed to this report.