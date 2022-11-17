Here are the states people are moving out of the most

article

Although inflation and the rising cost of mortgages have hindered some people's plans to buy homes, many are still looking to move — especially to another state.

A new report from Lending Tree found that although a majority of movers are looking to stay in state, many in high costs states are looking to move elsewhere.

For people looking to move out of state, Florida was ranked as the number 1 destination for mortgage shoppers in 19 of the 50 states. Florida also retains residents with the fifth-highest share of movers looking to stay in state.

States with highest rate of movers looking to stay where they are

1. Texas

2. Michigan

3. Ohio

4. Oklahoma

5. Florida

6. Arkansas

7. Alabama

8. Wisconsin

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

Texas had the highest percentage of residents looking to stay with a whopping 91.66% willing to stay in the lone star state and only 8.34% relocating out of state. The most popular destination state for Michigan and Ohio was Florida.

States with highest rate of movers looking to head out of state

1. New York

2. Hawaii

3. Vermont

4. Wyoming

5. Alaska

6. Massachussets

7. West Virginia

8. New Hampshire

9. South Dakota

10. North Dakota

On average, 86.66% of movers look to stay in the state where they're already living. If someone does switch states, they tend to move to a nearby state rather than one across the country.