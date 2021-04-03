Easter breakfast: Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Easter weekend, Central Florida!
FOX 35's Allison Gargaro has a quick and easy breakfast recipe that the kids can even decorate after it's done!
Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups
Ingredients:
- 1 package hash browns
- Refrigerated 1/2 cup shredded cheese
- 12 eggs
- Toppings: diced ham, bell peppers, cheese, chives, green onions
Method:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Mix the hash browns with shredded cheese, salt, and pepper
- Divide the hash brown mixture evenly into a greased muffin tin
- Use the back of a spoon to create a hole in the middle of each hash brown cup
- Coat each cup with cooking spray
- Bake for 20 - 25 minutes. You want the hash browns to be crispy, but not burnt
- Take the muffin tin out of the oven and crack an egg into each cup
- Place back in the oven for 10-15 minutes Shorter for a softer yolk.
- Let cool for 5 minutes
- Take the cups out of the muffin tin and decorate your nests with your favorite breakfast toppings
- Enjoy!