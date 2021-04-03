Easter breakfast: Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups

Happy Easter weekend, Central Florida!

FOX 35's Allison Gargaro has a quick and easy breakfast recipe that the kids can even decorate after it's done!

Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups

Ingredients:

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Mix the hash browns with shredded cheese, salt, and pepper

Divide the hash brown mixture evenly into a greased muffin tin

Use the back of a spoon to create a hole in the middle of each hash brown cup

Coat each cup with cooking spray

Bake for 20 - 25 minutes. You want the hash browns to be crispy, but not burnt

Take the muffin tin out of the oven and crack an egg into each cup

Place back in the oven for 10-15 minutes Shorter for a softer yolk.

Let cool for 5 minutes

Take the cups out of the muffin tin and decorate your nests with your favorite breakfast toppings