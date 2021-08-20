Henri to strengthen as it threatens northeastern U.S.; Grace lashes Mexico

The northeastern U.S. is bracing for Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says Henri is located about 1200 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

"Henri is forecast to accelerate toward the north through early next week and approach the coast of southern New England on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday."

Several watches have been issued along the northeastern U.S.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane. The system is expected to become a hurricane again.

"On the forecast track, the center of Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today, and then make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this evening or tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall, and the system is expected to regain hurricane strength this morning."

After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico, according to the NHC.

Forecasters are also tracking a tropical wave with a 20-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days. The system is located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

