Heavy rains, king tides bring widespread flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties

The Brief Heavy rain and king tides are flooding neighborhoods across Florida’s east coast, swamping roads and yards from Brevard to Volusia counties. Residents say it’s a recurring problem made worse by rising water levels and limited drainage. Officials promise long-term fixes, but many are left waiting as the water keeps rising.



Heavy rain coupled with a king tide are flooding neighborhoods across Florida’s Space Coast, leaving roads impassable and homeowners frustrated by what has become a regular threat.

Along the Indian River, residents say they’ve grown used to seeing streets and yards swallowed by water.

What we know:

Heavy rainfall combined with seasonal king tides has flooded parts of Florida’s Space Coast, inundating streets, driveways, and yards from Titusville to Cocoa, Merritt Island, and Cape Canaveral.

In Merritt Island’s Newfound Harbor area, water rose several inches deep, making roads impassable and forcing residents to stay home.

Officials say water levels are running one to three feet higher than normal, and flooding has also affected Palm Bay and parts of Volusia County, including Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the high water will persist. City leaders are still assessing which neighborhoods face the highest risk of home flooding and whether additional resources will be needed.

The backstory:

In coastal communities like Merritt Island and Edgewater—low-lying and surrounded by rivers and canals—residents have endured repeated flooding events that have damaged roads, homes, and infrastructure.

What they're saying:

City officials in several municipalities say they have launched studies and projects aimed at reinforcing canals and improving water management.

"My car was definitely in the water, and I didn’t want to risk it today trying to drive back out," said resident Taylor Cejdasturm.

"It’s sad. Merritt Island is literally an island. It looks like it’s going down," added Carly Goodloe.

Edgewater resident Lori Duckworth said, "It’s not our first rodeo, but it gets old."

Neighbor Dan Mongosa echoed the frustration.

"If it continues to rain all weekend long, I just expect the house to get flooded again."

City worker Dave Royal in New Smyrna Beach noted, "We’ve got a lot of drainage problems here because the tide’s up and there’s really no place to pump the water."