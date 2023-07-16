Heavy rain washes away part of A1A shoulder, Flagler Beach Police say

Traffic is being diverted by Flagler Beach Police after heavy rain caused a washout on the shoulder of A1A Sunday, police said.

Police said the washout happened in the 3500 block of South Oceanshore Boulevard. Both northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Clubhouse drive, near the water tower.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Flagler Beach Police Department

Police said there are sea turtle nests near the washout and coordination is underway to make repairs without disrupting the nests.

Crews from the Florida Department of Transportation are on the scene.

Credit: Flagler Beach Police

The diversion will remain in place until Monday, police said.