Florida CFO issues 16 investigative subpoenas to Orange County employees: Read it

The Brief Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia has issued 16 investigative subpoenas to Orange County employees, a spokesperson for Orange County told FOX 35. The subpoenas request documents, records, and logs related to DEI programs and grants. Orange County provided a copy of the subpoena, but will not name the employees listed until they've been served. Some were out on PTO or out of the office, the county said.



Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has issued investigative subpoenas to at least 16 Orange County employees, including Orange County Attorney Jeff Newton, related to questions and concerns stemming from an audit by the Florida DOGE team, a spokesperson for Orange County Government confirmed to FOX 35.

Late Thursday, Orange County released a copy of the six-page investigative subpoena issued to Attorney Newton. A spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 that 16 employees, including Newton, were expected to receive subpoenas. However, the county said it was not going to release those employees' names until they had been formally served by the state.

The day before, Ingoglia and Gov. DeSantis announced during a press conference in Orange County that Florida DOGE had received some 1.2 million emails from Orange County during the audit, but alleged there were questions or missing emails specifically related to some DEI initiatives, also referred to as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Blaise accused some Orange County employees of not fully cooperating with the DOGE team, appearing to read from a prepared script, and allegedly changing document file names.

What is in the subpoena?

The subpoena requires the employees and Orange County to provide various documents, records, and logs – preserved or allegedly deleted – related to several DEI-aligned policies and programs to the state by 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2025, according to the subpoena. The subpoena is specifically looking for documents that span between July 24 and August 6, 2025.

The state also listed several specific programs it wants records on (page 5 in the subpoena): Black History Project Inc., Caribbean Community Connection of Orlando Inc., Central Florida Urban League Inc., Orlando Youth Alliance Inc., Stono Institute for Freedom., Justice and Security, Zebra Coalition Inc., and/or Zebra Youth Inc.

Read: Investigative subpoena sent to some Orange County employees

Here's how the state defines DEI

"DEI" refers to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Supporters of DEI initiatives say it promotes more fair, equitable, and comfortable work environments. However, opponents argue it does the opposite.

President Donald Trump argued against DEI on the campaign trial. After his inauguration, he signed an executive order eliminating DEI programs and positions in the federal government. Soon after, major businesses and some state governments issued similar requirements. Gov. DeSantis signed legislation banning DEI initiatives in schools in 2023.

Here is how the state defined DEI in the subpoena:

What do we know about the programs?

Orange County also released details on some of the programs that the Florida DOGE team identified in the state's subpoena, as well as how much money was allocated to those programs.

The Black History Project, Inc

Funding: $50,000 a year

Contract term: Jan. 1, 2024 - Dec. 31, 2025

Focuses on small-scale life skills training and development for young people, including antisocial behavior, anger management, problem-solving, functional social skills, communication skills, college readiness and career exploration.

Central Florida Urban League, Inc

Funding: $100,000 a year

Contract term: Jan. 1, 2023 - Dec. 21, 2025

Focuses on Orange County youth identified by schools as "medium to high risk" for suspension or Juvenile Detention Center involvement. This includes creating an educational model allowing young people to get their high school diploma and learn skills to get jobs in "high-wage, high demand industries."

Zebra Youth Inc

Funding: $75,000 - $100,000 annually over multiple contracts; most recent, $75,000

Contract term: Oct. 1, 2024 - Sept. 30, 2027; July 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2024 (expired); July 1 - Sept. 30, 2024 (expired)

Offers supportive counseling for at-risk youths and their families, including behaviors, increasing academic success, and reducing delinquent or destructive behaviors. Zebra Youth also works with unhoused LGBTQ+ kids.

Caribbean Community Connections of Orlando, Inc

Funding: $50,000 a year

Contract term: Oct. 1, 2024 - Sept. 30, 2026

A case management program at Ivey Lane at NCF offering services to Orange County residents, including advocacy and connecting people with community resources.

Orlando Youth Alliance

Funding: $35,000 a year

Contract term: Oct. 1, 2023 - Sept. 30, 2025

Youth mentoring via support groups, mentoring activities, life skills training, and referrals for youth 13-23 in Orange County

Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice, and Security

Funding: $100,000 a year

Contract term: Jan. 1, 2023 - Dec. 21, 2024 (expired)

Innovating programming for Orange County youth, including de-escalation training, mentoring; conflict resolution, understanding, and cooperation between minority communities and law enforcement. Training sessions coordinated with Orange County Public Schools and Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings: We've been cooperating with Florida DOGE; employees referenced notes, documents, not a prepared script

After DeSantis and Ingoglia's press conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings issued the following statement:

"Orange County Government fully cooperated with the Florida DOGE audit team providing all the data and documents requested. No employee was instructed to alter, change or delete any documents.

While our employees may have read from or referred to notes or documents being discussed by the DOGE team, employees were not scripted in their remarks.

The state has offered no evidence to support its allegation that we were hiding information or acting without integrity. We welcome the opportunity for full public transparency on this issue."