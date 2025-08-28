'Drunk' Florida man allegedly fired gunshots at 3 police officers to 'get their attention,' police say

A 20-year-old man is accused of firing his gun in the direction of three police officers who were eating dinner because he was "drunk" and wanted to "get their attention," according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

What we know:

The Winter Springs Police Department said three of its officers were eating dinner in a church parking lot shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 28, when they heard gunshots being fired at them. The three officers immediately took cover and called for backup, the police department said.

None of the officers were hurt, police said.

Once officers determined which direction the gunfire was coming from, they searched the area and found 20-year-old Devin Williams, of Orlando, walking along a sidewalk, police said. He was detained and questioned by officers.

According to police, Williams told the officers that he had not heard any gunfire, but admitted that he had a gun tucked away in the front of his pants. Police said the gun was a Glock 43, which is believed to be the gun used to fire shots at them.

Police said Williams admitted to being a "little drunk" and that he saw the officers in the parking lot and wanted to "get their attention." Police searched Williams' backpack and found a bottle of alcohol, several rounds of ammunition, and a second handgun, which was reported stolen out of Orlando, police said.

He was booked into jail on several charges: aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm under the influence, grand theft of a firearm, liquor possession by a person under 21, unlawful carry of a concealed firearm, firing a weapon in public, and possession of burglary tools with intent.

Police: ‘This individual did succeed in getting our attention…’

What they're saying:

"There are several times throughout a career when you have to question humanity. This was one of those incidents," said Winter Springs Police Chief Matt Tracht in a statement.

"Our officers performed flawlessly and took this individual into custody within a minute of the shooting. We recovered two guns, one of which was stolen from Orlando. This individual did succeed in getting our attention and will hopefully spend a long time incarcerated."