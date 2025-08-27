Florida surfer, 72, rescues father and son from rip current in New Smyrna Beach

The Brief A 72-year-old surfer sprang into action to rescue a father and son struggling to stay afloat in rough surf. David ‘Bean’ Coffee said he heard screams for help from the water near Marianne Clancy Park. Volusia County deputies responded to the scene after the rescue, but neither man rescued required additional care.



A 72-year-old surfer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a father and son from dangerous waters off New Smyrna Beach.

What we know:

On August 26, David "Bean" Coffee said he went out to surf as usual. The 72-year-old said he’s been surfing since 1965.

There were a few other surfers out near Marianne Clancy Park when he first arrived, but they soon left. Not long after, Coffee said he heard screams in the distance.

"I started hearing two people screaming for their lives… "Help! Help! Somebody help me! There’s got to be somebody – help!" Coffee recalled. "I’m right here, they’re over there," Coffee said, pointing to the ocean. "That is easy a half football field away."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Fighting the current, Coffee said it took about 10 minutes to get to the son, a man in his 20s, who had lost his surfboard and was struggling to stay afloat in the rough conditions.

"I grabbed his hair and I pulled him up and when I pulled him up, I got him up and laid him on the side of my surfboard," Coffee said.

Coffee paddled him in, then went back out to rescue the father.

How They're Doing:

Both men were tired, but okay said Coffee. Volusia County deputies responded to the scene, however neither man needed additional care. Coffee said the men hugged him, grateful for his quick actions.

"I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to help somebody out," Coffee said.

What we don't know:

According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Volusia County Beach Safety, neither agency filed a report for the incident, so we don’t know the names of the men rescued.

Coffee said the rescue made him late for a doctor’s appointment, so after a few hugs, he had to leave. Amid the adrenaline rush, he said he forgot to exchange contact information. All he remembers is that the family was visiting from out of town.

Coffee said he hopes they are doing well. The incident proved to be a valuable lesson:

"If you’re going to surf – surfing is great, have a lot of fun – but if you don’t see a lifeguard, don’t go out," Coffee said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS