Heavy rain, lightning expected to kick off weekend in Central Florida

Central Florida has a wet Friday ahead. Moisture will increase across the region ahead of a weak front that will slowly move across the state later tonight.

We start the day on a cloudy note. By the early afternoon hours, a few showers and isolated storms are possible.

After dinner and into the evening hours, storms begin to multiply causing heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The further north you go, including portions of Flagler County, there is a 'marginal' risk for strong to severe storms.

Those areas outlined have a risk for strong winds, localized flooding and even small hail. These storms will begin to decrease in intensity after 10 p.m.

Afternoon highs today will be in the mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s/low-90s across the interior. Temperatures this weekend hold on to the upper-80s.

The weak front, bringing storms this afternoon, will pass across the state this weekend leaving dry air in its wake. There is a 40% chance for showers on Saturday and down to 30% coverage on Sunday.

