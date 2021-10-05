Tracking the tropics: Sam falls apart as system emerges near the Bahamas

There are less than 2 months left in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters are keeping an eye on some activity in the tropics.

What was once very powerful Hurricane Sam has fallen apart over the far north Atlantic between Newfoundland and Iceland.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Post-Tropical Cyclone Sam will gradually weaken during the next few days and is expected to remain a powerful post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic today.

Meanwhile, a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. The National Hurricane Center says so far, forecasters say no tropical development is expected. Chances remain low at 10% over the next 5 days.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

"It looks like it's moving away from Florida," says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King, but it might help to enhance the rain chances locally in the coming days.

The next name on the storm list is ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 20 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.