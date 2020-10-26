Delays build on SB S.R. 417 after house apparently falls off trailer

article

Delays are building on the southbound lanes of S.R. 417 after a crash.

The crash occurred at University Boulevard, which is exit 37 on S.R. 417.

SkyFOX flew over the crash on Monday morning. A home was spotted blocking the road.

FOX 35's Kristin Giannas says that apparently, a house fell off of a trailer and as blocking lanes on the road. It is now on the shoulder so delays are not as heavy but traffic is still moving slower than usual.

