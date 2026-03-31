Artemis II: Space Coast swamped as hundreds of thousands arrive for historic launch

The Brief The eyes of the world are on the Space Coast this week as hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on Central Florida. Tourists from across the world are here to witness the historic Artemis II mission. NASA will send four astronauts on a journey around the moon—to a place no one has ever seen before.



Global attention turns to Florida’s Space Coast this week as hundreds of thousands of visitors arrive in Central Florida.

Tourists from around the world have gathered to witness the historic Artemis II mission. NASA plans to send four astronauts on a journey around the moon, reaching a vantage point never before seen by humans.

The launch window is set for 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, and tourists are piling in to Brevard County. Some popular launch spots are already sold out, and beachside hotels are booking up.

Record-breaking visitors

Local perspective:

Officials are tracking what could be a historic week for the local economy. From international travelers to local space enthusiasts, the crowd size is expected to reach unprecedented levels for the region.

"The world is definitely coming to the Space Coast," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

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Among those who traveled the furthest is Louise Bergeron, a tourist who made the trip from Quebec, Canada. She is one of many who felt the pull of the lunar mission.

"We come from Quebec, Canada," Bergeron said. "We never see that. We were very excited. I know there’s a lot of people here."

Popular spots to watch

If you haven't secured a viewing spot yet, options are becoming limited. Many of the most iconic vantage points are already at capacity. Jetty Park at Port Canaveral has officially run out of day passes, and beachfront hotels are booked up.

"We are sold out at Jetty Park," confirmed John Murray, CEO of the Canaveral Port Authority.

Some other spots to consider if you want to watch the launch live:

Space View Park Parrish Park Max Brewer Bridge Public beaches in Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach and all along the 72-mile coast\

Impact on tourism

The economic ripple effect of Artemis II is expected to be massive. Beyond the packed hotels and sold-out parks, the influx of "rocket fans" is driving a surge in local spending that could set new benchmarks for the county.

"No doubt it’s millions and millions of dollars, maybe tens of millions of dollars in economic impact," Cranis said.

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The timing of the launch also provides a logistical win for the Port. Because the liftoff is scheduled for a Wednesday, it avoids the typical weekend rush of the cruise industry.

"The good news, if the launch is on time this week, it will be launching on a Wednesday, which is a no-cruise-ship day for us," Murray explained. This means cruise traffic won't have to compete with the throngs of space fans clogging the roads and waterways.

What's next:

NASA will brief the public again about mission updates on Tuesday at 1 p.m. As the countdown continues, the weather remains 80% GO for launch.