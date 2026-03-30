Sofia Prendiville: Missing Florida girl may have took bus to Miami to meet person she met online: Deputies

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The Brief Lake County officials are looking for 12-year-old Sofia Prendiville, who is missing from her home in Clermont. She was last seen Thursday night, March 26, at her home in Clermonte, Florida. Officials said she may have traveled to Miami via bus to meet an unknown individual she met online. How to help: Contact LCSO at 352-343-9500, Tips@lcso.org or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477



The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing and endangered 12-year-old Sofia Prendiville. She was last seen at her house in Clermont, Florida on Thursday night, officials said.

LCSO said Monday that detectives believe Sofia boarded a bus to Miami where she intended to meet an unknown individual she met online.

Officials do not know the identity of the person she was talking with online or planning to meet.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with LCSO at 352-343-9500, Tips@lcso.org or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

Here is the case number: #260031542

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office describes Sofia as 5' 6", 130 lbs, with black and purple hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a cream-colored sweater.

Officials said she was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at her home in Clermont.

LCSO first posted about her being missing on Friday afternoon, March 27.