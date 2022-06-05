WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 73 degrees

Main weather concerns: The heat and humidity return across Central Florida Sunday. Afternoon highs will soar to the low-90s across the interior and upper-80s along the east coast. Starting after 2 p.m., sea breeze storms will begin to get active and bring the chance for brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It is a great morning and early afternoon at the parks. Temperatures will warm to the 90s, so make sure you stay hydrated.

The highest chances of rain will come in the early evening. There is a 40% chance after 2 p.m., don't forget a poncho!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It is a mostly sunny start to the day. You can expect those mostly clear skies to prevail through the early afternoon hours, then the sea breeze storms will bring scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a moderate risk for rip currents so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat and humidity return to Central Florida this week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s by the end of the work week. Each afternoon you can expect the summertime sea breeze storms.

A touch on the tropics... Tropical Storm Alex is our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season. It is now moving out to sea, and will impact Bermuda on Monday. Other than TS Alex, the tropics remain quiet for now. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App to take the radar on the go!