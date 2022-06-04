Saharan dust to return to Florida: When it arrives

The Saharan dust is making a comeback next weekend in Florida!

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the return of the Saharan Air layer pushing off the west coast of Africa. This dust will travel across the Atlantic toward the Caribbean this week, and then move closer to central Florida by next weekend.

This dust helps to keep the tropics quiet, and it will be bringing beautiful sunrises and sunset across the area.

When the dust does arrive, share your pictures of the sun with us on social media by using the hashtag #snapthesun.