Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan.

Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.

Applications will be accepted as long as funds are available. People can donate to Heart of Florida's Hurricane Recovery Fund at www.hfuw.org/recoveryfund-donate.