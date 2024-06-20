Hearing delayed for suspect in deadly Winter Springs carjacking case

A status hearing for one of the defendants in the carjacking and killing of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed by a month.

The 31-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight at a Winter Springs intersection in Seminole County on April 11, which was captured on video by a witness.

Jordanis Torres-Garcia, 28, is one of four suspects arrested in connection with Guerrero De Aguasvivas' death. The judge wanted to schedule court dates for all four defendants closer together.

Torres-Garcia was the first person federally charged in the carjacking death. Detectives said he was linked to the crime when law enforcement discovered his connection to the purchase of a green Acura that reportedly followed and bumped Guerrero De Aguasvivas' car before the carjacking. According to newly obtained documents, Torres-Garcia was allegedly recruited into the conspiracy by Crespo Hernandez.

Torres-Garcia admitted to law enforcement that he was the suspect who exited the green Acura to carjack Guerrero De Aguasvivas on April 11, according to a federal affidavit obtained by FOX 35. His phone number matched the number of the person who bought the car.

According to investigators, in his Facebook profile picture — linked to the account used to purchase the Acura on Facebook Marketplace — he was wearing the same outfit as seen in the carjacking. His phone number was also connected to a previous Orange County burglary report.

Torres-Garcia was arrested on April 19 on a warrant for a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico. He was held in Seminole County when the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida added a federal charge of carjacking resulting in death.

Torres-Garcia is scheduled to return to court on July 18.