Health officials warn about toxic Orange County lake

Joann Nelson's dog, Breeze, loved swimming in Orlando’s Lake Anderson, which is right behind her house.

But, she can't anymore while Orange County Health officials say the lake is contaminated with dangerous blue-green algae.

Nelson says an earlier bloom got Breeze very sick.

"She drinks a lot of the water and I didn't put two-and-two together. When the Health Dept came and tagged our lake, put a notice on the door, it was blue-green algae," Nelson said.

The health department says the algae bloom is dangerous for humans and animals in the lake. Nelson's lived here since 1994. She says they've been fighting to clean up the water.

"We've tried aeration system, street baskets for the leaves, everything we've tried hasn't worked, we have a terrible algae problem."

MORE NEWS: Florida Rep. apologizes after tweeting health update on wounded Daytona Beach officer

Health officials say people and pets shouldn't go in the lake - even on boats - and shouldn't use the water for anything. Nelson says it's been this way since the county expanded the street system in the area, years ago.

"There used to be beautiful wildlife, you'd see all kinds of fish, ducks, and bird, and if we don't correct this problem, it's gonna be gone. Our lakes are getting polluted."

Nelson hopes something will be done soon because dirty water is not a good look for central Florida’s reputation.

"That's what Orlando was known for - the ‘City Beautiful.’ Clean lakes, orange blossoms, and that's all gone now."

Commissioner Mayra Uribe, who represents the area says in the coming weeks, she'll be meeting with the county environmental protection division to starting finding solutions on how to clean up Lake Anderson.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.