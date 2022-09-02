'He was threatening to kill': Victim of alleged sexual battery reports murders at Florida RV resort

A terrified young woman called 911 to report that she was victim of a sexual battery. She also reported that the suspect, Justin Lamar Jones, had killed his wife and 17-year-old stepson with a mallet hours earlier.

"He was threatening to kill me with a hammer, so I am assuming that he used a hammer, I just woke up and I seen him on top of them, I am yelling at him to stop. He grabbed me off the bed and duct-taped my mouth, my hands... my feet, my ankles."

The alleged crimes were reported an RV resort in Clermont, Florida. The woman said she was able to escape her attacker.

RELATED: Arrest made after 2 murdered, woman sexually battered at Central Florida RV resort, deputies say

"I busted the three zip ties that were on my lower leg," she explained. "I punched the wooden wall out to wiggle my way out, and I went out the bathroom door."

Deputies found Jones at a nearby gas station. Body camera video worn by law enforcement officers was released on Friday which showed his arrest.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Get on the ground! Get on the ground, put your hands to the side!" a deputy is heard shouting.

Investigators said Jones admitted to the killings and putting his wife's body in a trash bag underneath a bed.

Jones is charged with murder, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.