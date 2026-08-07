D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event set to begin next week in Anaheim

The Brief D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event returns to the Anaheim Convention Center on Aug. 14-16. The three-day event will feature panels, presentations, exhibits and more centered around all things Disney. For theme park fans, Disney will offer an interactive pavilion on the show floor, as well as a big presentation with sneak peeks and announcements on Aug. 15.



The largest Disney fan event in the world returns next week with three days of presentations, panels, announcements and more.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will begin at the Anaheim Convention Center on Aug. 14—giving attendees a glimpse at what's next for The Walt Disney Company.

"There are some really big things on the lineup this year," D23 head Michael Vargo said. "You know there's truly something for every Disney fan at this event."

The event will cover everything from Disney's movie and TV studios to its theme parks and merchandise.

"There's over 50 panels, presentations and shows that are taking place throughout the weekend," Vargo said. "So fans can really see the talent and the creators and the filmmakers behind some of our most beloved stories."

The show floor, which is the largest of any D23 event ever, will feature interactive booths and exhibits for Disney+ and Hulu, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, the Disney parks, Disney's Broadway productions and more.

"It is really our biggest and most immersive show floor ever," Vargo said. "We are really taking every square inch practically at the Anaheim Convention Center to build out this incredible show floor experience."

Watch the full interview with Vargo using the player at the top of the article.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: D23)

Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more

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The event will offer plenty for movie and TV fans, whether they love all things Star Wars or are nostalgic for Disney's animated movies of the 1990s.

At the convention center, fans can catch panels highlighting The Muppets, "Bluey," "Scrubs" and more.

There will also be a panel celebrating 35 years of "Beauty and the Beast."

Disney will kick off the weekend with the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center on the evening of Aug. 14. It will feature celebrity appearances and first looks at upcoming movies and series.

All eyes on Disney's theme parks

Many theme park fans will be hoping for any new details about Disney's upcoming park projects during the weekend.

Those in attendance can visit the Disney Experiences pavilion on the show floor for a look at the progress on upcoming attractions and lands.

In the past, the pavilion has featured concept art and models of different attractions in the works.

The company will hold an entire presentation dedicated to its parks on Aug. 15. Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, will include peeks at what's on the horizon for the theme parks.

Fans will hear from Imagineers working on the projects, while also getting sneak peeks and announcements.

At Disney World, several projects are currently in the works.

Magic Kingdom is getting a "Cars"-inspired area and a land based on Disney's villains. Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, construction continues on a land inspired by "Monsters, Inc." It will feature a flying door attraction, which will be Disney's first-ever suspended coaster. And at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney is transforming the former site of DinoLand U.S.A. into Tropical Americas, a new land with attractions based on "Encanto" and Indiana Jones.

‘Disney Worldbuilders’ documentary premiere

Disney will debut a new documentary at the event.

"Disney Worldbuilders," directed by Leslie Iwerks (Disneyland Handcrafted), will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at creative journey to turn ideas into some of Disney's most well-known stories and theme park experiences.

The documentary will include interviews with different creative figures, from former Disney CEO Bob Iger and director James Cameron to Disney Animation Studios' Jennifer Lee and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"I wanted to understand what ignites the imaginations of the storytellers behind some of the world's most beloved stories," Iwerks said.

Disney also said the film will offer a peek at several attractions currently in development at Disney's parks around the world.

D23 attendees will be the first to see the documentary during a special screening on Aug. 16. It will arrive on Disney+ on Aug. 20.

New Disney Legend inductees

Disney will honor a select group of people at this year's event with a Disney Legend award, which is given to those who have made a strong impact on the company.

Past honorees have included Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter, Angela Bassett, Robin Williams, Dick Van Dyke and Bette Midler.

The 13 honorees who will receive an award next week include: Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, Jonas Brothers, Lin Manuel Miranda and Alan Tudyk.

The ceremony, hosted by Ryan Seacret, will take place on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center.

Tickets

The event is mostly sold-out. Some tickets still remain for Aug. 16, the last day of the event.

A D23 Gold membership is required to purchase tickets.

For more information about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event, head to D23.com.